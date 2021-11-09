GOP Lawmaker Paul Gosar Tweets Anime Video of Him Striking Biden, AOC.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., garnered backlash on Twitter on Sunday after tweeting a video of himself striking a photo-manipulated image of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Gosar’s persona was also shown sprinting toward a close-up shot of President Joe Biden, equipped with two swords.

While the video “violated Twitter Rules about hostile conduct,” Twitter stated that “it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to stay accessible.”

The film, which appears to be based on Hajime Isayama’s manga “Attack on Titan,” had anime effects and a music, as well as footage of immigrants crossing the US-Mexico border.

The caption “attack of migrants” can be seen in one segment of the movie, when Gosar’s figure and animated lookalikes of Rep. Lauren Bobert, R-Colo., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., appear to attack a gigantic character with a photo of Ocasio-Cortez on the facial part.

Some Twitter users urged for Gosar’s account to be suspended hours after the remark went viral, according to The Washington Post. One user requested that Gosar be investigated by the US Secret Service in response to a tweet about the video, while another claimed that Gosar “should be dismissed from Congress” since “normal employers take that type of workplace violence seriously.” Gosar’s conduct, according to another user, “wouldn’t be accepted in any other company.” Following the criticism, Jessica Loys, the congressman’s digital director, issued a statement saying, “Everyone needs to relax.” In response to the situation, Ocasio-Cortez remarked that Gosar will face no consequences because he has the support of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California lawmaker.

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., retweeted Ocasio-response, Cortez’s in which Lieu described Gosar’s post as “sick behavior,” adding that “in any job in America, if an employee made an anime film killing another coworker, that person would be fired.”

According to The Hill, Gosar has been chastised in the past for revealing his radical views on 2020 election conspiracy theories. His own siblings demanded that he be removed from Congress for pushing Trump supporters to overthrow election results before to the tragic Capitol riot that took five lives earlier this year.

Gosar should be probed, according to two of his estranged siblings, for his role in delegitimizing.