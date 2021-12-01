Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams Makes It Official: She Will Run For Governor.

Stacey Abrams, a Democrat, launched her candidacy for governor of Georgia on Wednesday, putting an end to months of uncertainty. Abrams will almost certainly face Republican Gov. Brian Kemp if she wins the party’s nomination.

Because opportunities in our state should not be decided by zip code, background, or power, I’m running for Governor. #gapol Become a founding supporter of my campaign: https://t.co/gk2lmBINfW pic.twitter.com/z14wUlo8ls 1 December 2021, Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) Abrams is a strong contender for the award. John Barrow, Van Johnson, and Mike Thurmond are three Democrats who are rumored to be interested in running.

While Kemp is widely seen as the Republican frontrunner, he is up against Vernon Jones, who has the support of Michael Flynn and Rudy Giuliani. Former Senator David Perdue has showed interest in running as well.

Former Georgia House of Representatives member Stacey Abrams, 47, has been a vocal advocate for voting rights. Fair Fight Action was founded by her to solve voter registration concerns.

Kemp defeated Abrams in 2018 despite charges of voter suppression.

Abrams also helped Georgia become a swing state, resulting in Joe Biden’s upset victory over Donald Trump in 2020. In 2021, she also assisted Democrats in winning two U.S. Senate contests.

Biden has Abrams on his short list of possible running mates.

“When someone asks if that’s my aim, I have a responsibility to answer yes,” Abrams said in a May interview with CBS News, “for every young lady, every young person of color, every young person of color who sees me and chooses what they’re capable of based on what I think I’m capable of.”

[email protected] is a Georgia champion. She’ll continue to fight for the priorities that matter to all of us in our state as Governor. pic.twitter.com/QxUfSCtD4s Reverend 1 December 2021 Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) On the same day that it appears the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade, Stacey Abrams declares her candidacy for governor of Georgia. Two very different perspectives on the future of America. Which one will come out on top? Dan Rather (@DanRather) is a Twitter user. 1st of December, 2021 Abrams is also a fiction writer who specializes in romantic novels. She wrote under the pen name Selena Montgomery before 2021.