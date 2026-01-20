Gachagua Launches Mount Kenya Uprising, Threatens Ruto’s Re-election

Rigathi Gachagua, Kenya’s impeached Deputy President, has launched an aggressive political campaign to undermine President William Ruto’s authority over the influential Mount Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election. Gachagua, who now leads the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), is mobilizing local support with a narrative of betrayal, challenging Ruto’s claim to unity in the region.

Ruto’s Grip on Mount Kenya Weakens

With less than two years to the election, the political landscape in Mount Kenya has shifted dramatically. Once considered a stronghold of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the region is now embroiled in a political crisis. Gachagua, once a close ally of Ruto, is rallying the community under the banner of the DCP, signaling a complete break from his former boss. His rhetoric is clear: the 2027 election will serve as a referendum on Ruto’s alleged betrayal of the region.

In a move that resonates deeply within Mount Kenya, Gachagua is using his impeachment as a tool to portray himself as a victim of political maneuvering aimed at suppressing the region’s influence. This, he argues, is an attack not just on him, but on the entire community. Gachagua’s message has found traction among those disillusioned with Ruto’s policies, especially among local leaders who feel that the president’s promises have not been fulfilled.

Strategic Alliances and Economic Grievances

Part of Gachagua’s strategy involves forming alliances with former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee faction, aiming to unite the political forces of Mount Kenya in opposition to Ruto’s government. By framing the dispute as a battle of “sons of the soil” against an external enemy, Gachagua seeks to galvanize the region’s historical power brokers against the current administration.

Economic concerns also play a pivotal role in the unfolding crisis. Gachagua is tapping into widespread frustration over the soaring cost of living and the heavy tax burden borne by farmers, particularly in the coffee and tea sectors. The narrative is shifting from Ruto’s “Bottom-Up” economic model to one that accuses the government of overburdening the common man. “We are being taxed to death,” is a message Gachagua is using to resonate with struggling farmers across the region.

While Gachagua’s campaign gathers steam, Ruto is not standing idly by. The president is focusing on his message of economic growth, stressing that being in government offers Mount Kenya more advantages than opposition. However, with Gachagua’s growing influence and his “Ruto Must Go” campaign gaining momentum, the president faces a potentially disastrous scenario in the region that could threaten his chances of securing the crucial 50% 1 vote threshold in 2027.

As the political battle heats up, Mount Kenya is increasingly becoming a political minefield. No longer the reliable vote bloc it once was, the region’s allegiance is now in question, and the outcome of the 2027 election may hinge on how this battle unfolds.