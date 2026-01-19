Gachagua Appoints Malala to Lead DCP’s 2027 Campaign Strategy

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has named Cleophas Malala as the driving force behind the Democracy for the Citizens Party’s (DCP) 2026 Action Plan, marking a shift from strategy formulation to active mobilization in preparation for the 2027 General Election. The move signifies an aggressive start to the party’s grassroots campaign efforts, with a clear focus on reaching local voters.

The March to 2027

In a significant development for the DCP, Cleophas Malala, the party’s Deputy Leader and former Kakamega Senator, has been tasked with the operational command of the 2026 Action Plan. This appointment, announced after a high-level retreat in Mombasa, positions Malala at the heart of Gachagua’s political strategy to challenge the ruling Kenya Kwanza government. The retreat served as a platform for harmonizing the party’s key objectives and assessing the evolving political dynamics.

Gachagua, speaking to party insiders, emphasized the need for action, declaring, “We are done with the boardrooms; we are going to the people.” Malala’s role will include executing a comprehensive deployment strategy across the country, starting with the opening of party offices in all 47 counties by June. The plan also includes an ambitious membership recruitment drive, targeting four million registered members by the end of the year. This aggressive groundwork aims to lay a strong foundation for the party’s 2027 campaign, with the Mt. Kenya-Western Kenya alliance at its core.

Malala’s Leadership in the Forefront

Malala, known for his combative political style and adept mobilization skills, is expected to take a leading role in marketing the party outside its traditional Mt. Kenya base. His first task will be to embark on a series of “listening tours” across key regions, including the Coast and Nyanza, where the DCP plans to capitalize on growing discontent over the current government’s tax policies. Malala’s no-nonsense approach has already garnered attention, with political analysts noting that Gachagua is looking for a “street fight,” not diplomacy, in his quest to build a formidable political machine.

For Gachagua, the DCP represents more than just a political party; it is a survival strategy. Following his fallout with President William Ruto, Gachagua is banking on the DCP’s ability to force a runoff in 2027, betting his entire political capital on a campaign that positions the party as a “listening alternative” to the current administration. As the 2026 Action Plan unfolds, critics have raised concerns that the DCP is more a vehicle for Gachagua’s personal political grievances than a genuine ideological movement.

The timing of the party’s push is critical, as the government faces growing dissatisfaction over economic challenges such as rising living costs and the implementation of a new health insurance scheme. As Malala prepares to lead the charge, the political landscape is primed for further shifts, and the next 18 months will undoubtedly be a pivotal period in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.