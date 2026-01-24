Fuel Shortages Grip Mali as Al-Qaeda Blockade Cripples Economy

As fuel supplies dwindle, Mali has been forced into strict rationing measures, a desperate response to an increasingly crippling blockade by the al-Qaeda-linked group, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM). The blockade, which has targeted vital supply lines to the capital, Bamako, has pushed petrol prices to KSh 650 per litre, leaving citizens struggling with soaring costs and an economy on the brink of collapse.

A City Struggling to Survive

The capital’s streets are empty of fuel, and service stations stand dry. In what has become a daily battle for resources, the black market price of petrol has surged, with a litre now fetching over 3,000 CFA francs. This crisis has led to severe consequences for the local economy—imagine paying KSh 700 for petrol in Nairobi. The situation in Bamako has reached this point, where the basic function of daily life is under threat.

“We are dying slowly,” says Moussa Traoré, a taxi driver in Bamako, as he shares the profound impact of the crisis. “No fuel means no work, no food, no life.” His words echo the widespread despair of a city paralyzed by a blockade that doesn’t need to invade but instead slowly suffocates its ability to function.

The blockade has strategically cut off the country’s transport routes, including key corridors from Senegal and Ivory Coast. By doing so, JNIM has tightened its grip on Mali, forcing the government to declare fuel rationing. This measure is now in effect, limiting private vehicles to 20 litres per week and public transport to 30 litres, while prioritizing emergency services and security forces.

In a bid to stabilize the situation, the junta of General Assimi Goïta has vowed to break the blockade, but military efforts, assisted by Russian Wagner mercenaries, have been ineffective so far. Transport routes remain perilous, described as “death traps” for fuel tankers.

Unprecedented Power and Food Crises

Along with the fuel crisis, Mali is facing extended power cuts, with national utility services rationing electricity for up to 18 hours a day. The lack of reliable power has left hospitals and businesses functioning at minimal capacity, exacerbating the human toll of the blockade.

Food inflation has also spiraled out of control, with transport costs soaring by more than 200%, driving up prices for staple foods like rice and millet. These rising costs are felt most acutely by the poor, whose daily survival becomes more precarious with each passing day.

For Mali’s people, this crisis marks a devastating turning point. The country is facing a perfect storm of energy shortages, economic collapse, and humanitarian strain, as it grapples with a blockade that has crippled its economy without ever needing to launch a traditional military attack.

The unfolding situation in Mali serves as a stark warning to other nations in the region, including East Africa. Experts fear the “Mali Model” could inspire similar tactics, where militant groups target critical infrastructure like fuel supply routes, creating a new form of asymmetric warfare that doesn’t require full-scale invasion but achieves devastating results through siege tactics.

The global community watches with bated breath as Mali’s junta faces an uncertain future. Can they restore order, or will the nation be consumed by an energy and economic abyss that no army or mercenary can easily resolve?