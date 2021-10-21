Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon faces contempt charges in the House.

After rejecting a subpoena issued by the House Committee on Jan. 6, the House of Representatives voted Thursday to punish erstwhile Trump associate Steve Bannon in contempt.

The ultimate vote was 229 to 202, with 9 Republicans voting in favor and every Democrat voting against them. The matter will be referred to Attorney General Merrick Garland, who will make the final decision on whether to prosecute or not.

SUBPOENA SHOWDOWN: Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon could be punished in contempt of Congress if he fails to hand over papers or appear for a deposition with the committee investigating the January 6th uprising. Contempt of Congress is punished by up to one year in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000, according to the Jan. 6 Committee. The vote came just three days after Trump filed a lawsuit to prevent investigators from getting papers pertaining to the Capitol attack.

Democrats have promised to set up a “9/11-style committee” to look into the attack, which occurred just two weeks before President Biden’s inauguration. After Bannon missed a scheduled interview with the panel last week, the committee voted 9-0 to recommend prosecution. According to the committee, Bannon pushed the protests on his podcast one day before the attack, saying “all hell is going to break loose.” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, said, “Mr. Bannon’s own public pronouncements make plain that he knew what was going to happen before it happened, and so he must have been aware of — and may well have been complicit in — the planning of everything that played out on that day.”

“The American people have a right to know what he knew and did,” Cheney continued.

If the Justice Department decides to prosecute, Bannon’s case could go on for years, possibly past the 2022 midterm elections.