Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrenders to the FBI after ignoring a subpoena issued on January 6.

Steve K. Bannon, Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, surrendered to the FBI on Monday after being charged with two counts of criminal contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee on Jan. 6 and failing to submit documents.

Both crimes carry a maximum sentence of one year in prison, as well as a minimum of 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Because of executive privilege, Bannon, 67, claims he has the right to refuse to provide the records.

The House committee wants to question Bannon about his knowledge of the Capitol attack. According to the subpoena, Bannon said on his radio show that “all hell is going to break loose.”