Following the Kabul Airport attack, many people are calling for Vice President Biden to resign or be impeached.

Following the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 70 people, including more than a dozen US service members, a group of Republican politicians called for President Joe Biden to resign or be impeached on Thursday.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley called on Biden to resign over his handling of the Afghanistan issue. She did, however, express reservations about Vice President Kamala Harris taking up the seat.

“Should Biden resign or be removed from office because of his management of Afghanistan? Yes, said Haley in a tweet. “However, it would leave us with Kamala Harris, who would be a ten-fold worse choice. God, please help us.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., also criticized the president for the deaths in Kabul, claiming he lacks the ability to lead.

“This is the result of Joe Biden’s disastrous leadership failure. It is now painfully obvious that he lacks both the will and the ability to govern. He must resign,” he wrote on Twitter.

Republicans have also called for the president’s impeachment, with Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, stating that Biden has acted with “grave carelessness” in Afghanistan.

“If Trump can be impeached over a phone call, it’s time to IMPEACH Biden for grave negligence in Afghanistan. Americans are entitled to better. In a tweet, he wrote, “We deserve better than someone who wilfully IGNORES the WORST crisis in decades.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, claimed Biden is unqualified for the position of commander in chief and that he “had blood on his hands.”

She tweeted, “The buck stops with the President of the United States.”

A group of ISIS-affiliated militants detonated two bombs near Kabul’s main airport about 5 p.m. local time, prompting calls for Biden’s resignation and impeachment. At least 60 Afghans, 11 US Marines, and two more American servicemen were killed in the bombing. At least 140 people were injured as a result of the attack.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, dismissing Republican calls for Biden to quit, urged Americans to “unite with us” in pursuing those guilty for the atrocity.

“This is not a day for politics, and we would expect that any American, elected or not, would join us in pursuing, confronting, and murdering terrorists wherever they may be found. As well as paying tribute to those who have served in the military. According to Washington Newsday Brief News, she stated, “And that’s what this day is for.”