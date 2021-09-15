Following the imposition of sanctions on UK lawmakers, the British Parliament has decided to expel the Chinese ambassador.

Zheng Zeguang, the new Chinese ambassador to the UK, has been prohibited from entering the UK Houses of Parliament, in what is thought to be reprisal for the Chinese government’s sanctions against British MPs.

According to Politico, Zheng was meant to attend a meeting of the pro-China all-party group on China, but Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle canceled the invitation on Tuesday.

Chinese sanctions have been imposed on a total of ten British businesses and individuals, including former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith and Tory MPs Nus Ghani and Tom Tugendhat.

According to The Guardian, the Chinese embassy in London called the move “despicable and cowardly.”

Before the invitation to Zheng was cancelled, the MPs, who were facing Chinese sanctions, wrote to Hoyle, imploring him to examine “the ramifications” of Zheng’s alleged visit “for all parliamentarians who need to be able to speak out as part of their obligations in the democratic system we all respect.”

Last week, Hoyle met with members of Parliament who have been targeted by Chinese sanctions, which the Chinese government claims are the result of British officials propagating “lies and disinformation” about Xinjiang. Many ethnic minorities in China live in the area in issue, including the Uyghurs, who have been the subject of media allegations alleging human rights violations against the minority group.

In a statement released Tuesday, Hoyle said, “I do not believe it is right for the Chinese ambassador to meet on the Commons estate and in our place of business when his country has placed sanctions against some of our members.”

John McFall, the Speaker of the House of Lords, backed Hoyle’s judgment.

According to the Chinese embassy, the March sanctions on British individuals were “without reproach,” and China “has always been resolute in responding to, and would never allow any attempt to threaten China’s key interests.”

The United Kingdom’s and China’s relations have worsened in recent years, placing discussions at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow next month in jeopardy. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to discuss climate negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the scheduled conference. The focus of the discussions is expected to be on carbon-dioxide reduction strategies.

Last month, Britain dispatched a strike group from its carrier to the South China Sea, provoking Beijing’s wrath.

