Federal Ethics Investigation Casts Shadow Over Nancy Mace’s Gubernatorial Campaign

Rep. Nancy Mace’s gubernatorial bid in South Carolina is facing increasing turbulence, with a federal ethics investigation now adding to her political challenges. The bipartisan House Ethics Committee announced on January 16, 2026, that it is reviewing allegations surrounding Mace’s lodging expenses during her time in Washington, D.C., as well as personal disputes that have spilled into the public eye. The committee is expected to outline its next steps by March 2, 2026, just ahead of key deadlines in the state’s gubernatorial race.

Allegations of Financial Mismanagement and Personal Conflict

The ethics probe focuses on Mace’s lodging expenses, which have raised questions about her reimbursement practices. In 2023, the Republican congresswoman, who co-owns a Capitol Hill townhouse valued at over $1.6 million, claimed more than $27,000 for lodging, despite having incurred over $100,000 in housing costs. Some of these expenses exceeded $3,000 in certain months, far above what Mace reimbursed, which she later characterized as a discrepancy that needs scrutiny. She has framed the investigation as a personal attack, claiming her former fiancée, Patrick Bryant, submitted false documents to trigger the inquiry.

The situation has become even more contentious due to the ongoing legal battles between Mace and Bryant. Bryant, who has denied the allegations, filed a lawsuit against Mace, accusing her of fabricating sexual assault claims. The civil litigation, which includes a sexual-assault lawsuit filed in 2025, has only intensified the public spectacle. A judge overseeing the case has imposed a gag order in an attempt to quell the escalating legal and media circus. Mace has accused Bryant of using the legal system to retaliate against her, while Bryant maintains the accusations are part of her larger vendetta.

While Mace’s campaign for governor had initially focused on her promises of change within South Carolina’s Republican Party, her path forward now seems clouded by the ongoing ethical and legal controversies. Critics argue that these issues have diverted attention from her policy goals, while some of her supporters claim she is a victim of political retribution.

As Mace’s ethical conduct is under review, her defenders insist she has complied with House rules. However, others stress the need for transparency and accountability, particularly when public funds and official expenses are involved. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a key political figure in the state, has emphasized that voters expect high standards from those seeking office, particularly when ethics questions arise.

The investigation comes at a particularly precarious moment for Mace’s campaign. With the primary election approaching, many are watching closely to see how these developments will shape her political future. The timing of the Ethics Committee’s deadline, just weeks before South Carolina’s filing period begins, could shift the momentum in the race significantly. Mace’s ability to manage the mounting pressure and maintain control of her narrative will be crucial to her viability as a candidate moving forward.

As the Ethics Committee prepares to announce its findings, both Mace’s legal battles and political fate hang in the balance, with the outcome of these proceedings likely to shape the trajectory of her campaign in the weeks ahead.