Farage Backs Trump on Greenland’s Strategic Value but Defends Island’s Autonomy

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, supported U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial push to acquire Greenland, citing the geopolitical advantages of U.S. control over the island. However, Farage emphasized that the will of the Greenlandic people should be respected, highlighting a complex diplomatic balancing act.

Trump has reignited his desire to purchase Greenland, viewing the territory as a critical asset in countering the growing influence of Russia and China in the Arctic region. This has led to widespread media attention and renewed tensions, especially after Trump proposed tariffs on NATO allies who oppose the acquisition. While Farage, a longtime ally of Trump, acknowledged the strategic reasoning behind the proposal, he firmly drew the line at any form of coercion. “I have no doubt that the world would be a safer place if America controlled Greenland,” he remarked, underscoring the security benefits of a U.S.-owned Greenland for NATO and Western interests.

Security and Sovereignty at Odds

The growing importance of the Arctic, with new shipping routes emerging due to melting ice caps and Russia expanding its icebreaker fleet, has made the region a focal point for international security concerns. Farage pointed out that Greenland’s location is increasingly significant as global competition over Arctic resources intensifies. “Would America owning Greenland be better for the world in terms of safety and stronger for NATO? It would,” he said. Yet, he reiterated his belief in the principle of national self-determination, stressing that the rights of the Greenlandic people must remain a top priority. “If you believe in the nation-state, you believe in self-determination,” Farage stated, pushing back against Trump’s more aggressive approach to securing the island.

Trump, in his own address at the Davos summit, sought to ease concerns by pledging that he would not use force to acquire Greenland. “I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force,” he said, though he called for immediate negotiations to reach an agreement. Despite the softened rhetoric, Trump has also threatened hefty tariffs on European goods if a deal is not reached, warning that the situation could escalate to a 25% levy on European imports.

Meanwhile, Greenland’s government has maintained a firm stance against the sale, repeatedly asserting, “We are open for business, but we are not for sale.” This declaration underscores the island’s commitment to its autonomy despite the growing international pressure.

The debate over Greenland has become a flashpoint in global diplomacy, with Farage’s comments highlighting the discomfort some of Trump’s allies feel about the transactional approach to territory. While both leaders share concerns over Russian and Chinese expansion, the idea of treating an autonomous region like Greenland as a mere asset to be bought and sold clashes with modern democratic principles. As one diplomat observed, “It is a clash between 19th-century imperialism and 21st-century self-determination.”

As the Davos summit progresses, the Greenland issue remains unresolved, with Trump pushing for a deal and Greenland holding firm in its rejection. The geopolitical and diplomatic implications of this standoff are set to continue drawing international attention in the coming months.