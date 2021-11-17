Ex-Governor Cuomo’s $5.1 million book deal is revoked by an ethics panel, and possible sanctions are on the way.

Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York, might face punishment after a New York ethics commission rescinded its approval of his $5.1 million memoir agreement by a landslide vote of 12-1 on Tuesday, citing charges that he used state resources in the book’s production.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics has reversed its decision to approve Cuomo’s book “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic,” which was set to be released in October 2020. According to the publication, the ruling could result in penalty related to the publishing contract. Cuomo will also be barred from profiting from the tumultuous biography, according to the newspaper.

The decision came after charges that Cuomo used public resources and his staff to publish and promote the memoir, according to the New York Daily News.

Commissioners voted last month to hire an independent law firm to “perform an investigation into the facts, circumstances, policies, and practices” of Cuomo’s officials who approved the contract. During a closed-door meeting, the decision was taken. In addition to the independent legal firm investigating into the contract’s signature, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office is looking into the memoir’s potential misuse of state resources.

James issued a subpoena for the book deal in September.

Cuomo’s special counsel, Judith Mogul, told the commission at the time of the book deal’s acceptance that the ex-governor will write the book “completely on his own time” and that no state resources or staff will be used in the book’s creation. Cuomo has acknowledged that numerous state employees volunteered to help with some aspects of the book’s preparation, such as editing the manuscript. State resources and employees were employed throughout the memoir’s preparation, according to Republican Commissioner David McNamara, “contrary to the assertions” of Cuomo’s staff.

The latest vote, according to Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi, was “politically motivated.” According to the Associated Press, he said that certain elected leaders frequently use state workers for political and even personal assistance.

Cuomo, who resigned in August amid allegations that he sexually harassed several women, including a former gubernatorial staffer, received $1.5 million from the book’s sales in 2020. At least $500,000 was apparently donated to the United Way of New York State, with the remainder allegedly going into a trust for his kids.

Commissioners have stated that they hope to reclaim at least some of the revenues, but it is uncertain how much will be reclaimed if they press their case. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.