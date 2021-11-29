Ex-Defense Secretary Esper has filed a lawsuit against the Pentagon, alleging that it has blocked’significant text’ in his memoir.

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper is suing the Pentagon, alleging that agency officials were reportedly delaying major parts of his planned biography, which chronicles the alleged chaos that occurred during the Trump administration, “under the pretense of classification.”

The Pentagon “unlawfully imposed a prior restraint on Mr. Esper by delaying, obstructing, and infringing on his constitutional right to publish his unclassified manuscript entitled ‘A Sacred Oath’ (“Manuscript”),” according to the lawsuit, which also claims that the “withheld text is crucial to telling important stories discussed in the Manuscript.”

According to the lawsuit, Esper submitted his memoir draft for evaluation to the Department of Defense on May 24 and Oct. 7. The Defense Department’s Office of Pre-publication Security Review (DoDOPSR) informed Esper via email that he would receive a copy of sections of his work that needed “amendment,” according to the report. Esper claimed in his lawsuit that he contacted the Pentagon between Oct. 7 and Nov. 8 to find out why portions of his manuscripts needed to be amended, but that his questions were not answered.

According to the lawsuit, Esper wrote a letter to current Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informing him of his concerns about the manuscript review process.

When the document was returned to Esper by the DoDOPSR in October, “various words, sentences, and paragraphs from roughly sixty pages of the text were deleted,” according to the lawsuit.

“No written reason was supplied to justify the removals,” Esper continued in the letter to Austin. Finally, Esper told Austin that he had been instructed “not to reference former President Trump and others in meetings, not to characterize talks between the former president and me, and not to use particular verbs or nouns when describing historical events.” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told The Hill that the department was aware of the former defense secretary’s concerns. Kirby stated that the “Department takes seriously its responsibilities to balance national security with an author’s narrative desire,” but that the subject is currently being litigated and that the department will not comment more.

Esper, who was sacked by Trump following the latter's re-election loss last year, has also issued a statement on the subject, claiming that his memoir "provides crucial details and new insights into many of the most controversial events that occurred during the chaotic second part of last year."