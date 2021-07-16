Ex-Congressman claims ‘evidence’ shows Biden benefited ‘directly’ from Hunter’s business dealings.

On Wednesday, a former congressman alleged that there is “direct evidence” that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden benefited from their son’s international business operations.

GIA President Peter Schweizer found materials on a hard drive that Hunter Biden reportedly left at a computer repair shop in Delaware that demonstrated the president was a “direct beneficiary” of his son’s business transactions, according to former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, during an interview on “Hannity.”

“I work with Peter, and what he did was cross-reference some of the data from Hunter Biden’s laptop with Secret Service records released by [Wisconsin Sen. Ron] Johnson and another Hunter Biden business associate. As a result, they’re being very cautious about what they’re looking at here,” Chaffetz stated, according to Fox News.

“However, there is direct evidence that Joe Biden — Joe and Jill Biden — benefited directly from the transaction that Hunter Biden was involved in and engaged with these foreign entities by using assets and things that were purchased based on the transaction that Hunter Biden was involved in and engaged with these foreign entities,” he added.

The New York Post published a series of emails from what is believed to be Hunter Biden’s laptop in October 2020, showing the younger Biden presenting his father, then-Vice President Barack Obama, to top Burisma CEO Vadym Pozharskyi.

The introduction occurred less than a year before Biden pressed Ukrainian officials to fire a state prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, according to the emails referenced in the article. Hunter was being paid “as much as $50,000 per month” after joining the Burisma board of directors at the time.

According to The Post, other emails discovered on the laptop showed Hunter discussing potential business relations with CEFC China, Beijing’s largest private energy company.

According to the Daily Mail, a Senate Republican probe discovered that the younger Biden received a $3.5 million wire from Elen Baturina, the widow of former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov, who was dismissed on corruption allegations.

Hunter allegedly used a racial slur when referring to Asian women in a text conversation to his cousin in January 2019.

The text message was purportedly found from Hunter’s laptop, which he had left at a computer repair shop in Delaware.

Authorities have yet to discover definitive proof that the laptop belonged to the first son.