Ex-Aide Says Trump May Not Be ‘Healthy Enough’ To Run For President In 2024.

According to a former assistant, former President Donald Trump may not be in good enough shape to run for president again in 2024.

Omarosa Manigault Newman said that Trump might not be healthy enough to run for president in 2024 during an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday. She also demanded that the 75-year-old former president “come transparent” about his health before revealing his reelection aspirations.

She told MSNBC’s Rev. Al Sharpton, “I don’t know if he’ll even be healthy enough to run in 2024.” “I believe he should be honest with the American people about where he stands on this issue before entering a very stressful and tough race for the White House.”

Before working as the head of African American outreach for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Manigault Newman starred on the reality show “The Apprentice.” According to The Guardian, she also served as the head of communications for the Trump administration’s Office of Public Liaison until her resignation in December 2017.

In a late-September interview, Trump intimated that only a “poor call from a doctor” would keep him from running for president in 2024.

“I presume it was a terrible call from a doctor or something?” On the show “The Water Cooler,” Trump said. “I am in such a wonderful mood, and I despise what is happening to our country. Our country has never been in such a precarious position. We were great ten months ago, and now we’re terrible.”

Manigault Newman’s remarks about Trump’s health come after an arbitrator decided in her favor, finding that the statements she made in her 2018 book “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” did not violate her 2016 confidentiality agreement with Trump.

In a ruling issued on Monday, arbitrator T. Andrew Brown stated, “The statements do not provide concrete evidence such as internal polling findings or donor financial information.”

Newsom called Trump a “racist, a bigot, and a misogynist” who was “in a condition of mental deterioration” in her book.