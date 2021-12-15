Evangelical leader ‘horrified’ by Trump’s remarks about Netanyahu and threatens to withdraw support.

Following Trump’s dissing of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week, an Evangelical admirer of the former president has vowed to withdraw his support.

Trump railed at Netanyahu, one of his closest political allies, in an interview with Axios writer Barak Ravid, after the latter congratulated President Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 election.

Trump told Ravid, “F*** him.” “Bibi Netanyahu, the man for whom I did more than any other person I dealt with, was the first to congratulate [Biden]…. Bibi could have remained silent. He’s made a terrible error.” While most evangelical leaders remained mute in response to Trump’s statements, Mike Evans said on Monday that the former president’s remarks were “horrifying” and that his words could force many evangelicals to withdraw their support.

Evans, a longtime aide to the former president, also urged Trump to recognize that there are more evangelicals who support Netanyahu than there are who oppose him.

“There is no way you can win again if Bible-believing evangelicals regard you as the ‘F—k Netanyahu’ president who…blames the State of Israel, not the Palestinians, for not making peace,” Evans wrote to Trump in a letter obtained by The Washington Post.

Prestonwood Baptist Church’s Jack Graham, who also sat on Trump’s religion advisory committee, pushed the two pastors to reconcile. He also urged Trump to elaborate on his comments.

The former president’s criticism of Netanyahu was unexpected, especially because Netanyahu is one of his closest political allies. Trump’s decision to relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was credited to Netanyahu. Netanyahu’s re-election in 2019 was also credited to Trump.

In the 2020 presidential election, white evangelical protesters strongly supported Trump, with at least 85 percent voting for the former president. According to a Pew Research Center analysis, Biden received support from voters who were non-Christians, including American Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, and other faiths.

According to a 2020 Pew Poll, the majority of Jewish Americans believe Trump’s policies toward Israel are terrible and that he is “unfriendly” to American Jews.