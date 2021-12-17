‘Evangelical Christians Love Israel More Than Jews,’ Trump claims.

Excerpts from an interview with Donald Trump were broadcast on the podcast “Unholy: Two Jews On The News” on Friday, and they have landed the former President in hot water with anti-semitic slurs regarding the Jewish population in the United States.

Israeli journalist Yonit Levi of Channel 12 Israel and Jonathan Freedland of the Guardian in London invited Israeli journalist Barak Ravid of Axios to discuss his encounter with Donald Trump, during which the remarks were made.

“I’ll tell you,” Trump added in the interview, “the Evangelical Christians in this country love Israel more than the Jews in this country.”

Trump also mentioned his father’s close contacts with Jewish people in Brooklyn and Queens, as well as his belief that Jewish people in the United States used to adore Israel, but that sentiment has waned over time.

“Israel used to have complete control over Congress. Today, I believe it is the polar opposite. And I believe Obama and Biden accomplished this. Despite this, they receive a large number of votes from Jewish voters in the election, indicating that Jewish people in the United States either dislike or are uninterested in Israel, as I’ve stated for a long time “Trump went on to say.

Trump went on to criticize The New York Times’ coverage of Israel.

“I mean, look at The New York Times; The New York Times despises Israel, despises them, and despises the Jewish people who govern The New York Times,” Trump said.

Trump then went on to say something about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, suggesting that Palestinians’ hatred of Israel is bigger than Israel’s hatred of Palestinians. Israel has been charged with war crimes against the Palestinian state and people. The United States continues to provide help to Israel for its Iron Dome missile defense system, which mostly defends Israel from attacks, including those by Hamas.