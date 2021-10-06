Evan McMullin, a third-party candidate for the Utah Senate, has announced his candidacy and plans to run against incumbent Mike Lee.

Evan McMullin, a former presidential candidate, is running for Utah Senate as a third-party candidate against Republican incumbent Mike Lee.

“Our politics are messed up,” McMullin stated emphatically. “And it puts our country in jeopardy. We need leaders who will bring people together rather than divide them. Washington has polarized us to the point that we are unable to address key national issues, and this must change.”

America has arrived to a fork in the road. Extremism, conflict, and conspiracies are now threatening our democratic republic and quality of life. We have a better method in Utah. It’s more unselfish, compassionate, and independent. That is why I am running for the United States Senate to represent Utah. Come join us! pic.twitter.com/4DSS8jEeP9

“Washington’s extremes do not represent Utah. They make it impossible for us to govern ourselves, and they endanger our democracy,” McMullin said, adding that he will run for Senate “not as a Republican or Democrat, but as a patriot determined to preserving our country.”

After the September 11 terrorist attacks, McMullin released a video in which he discussed his time as a CIA officer.

He had previously worked for Goldman Sachs as an investment banker. He’s also served as a policy aide for the House Republican Conference and as an advisor on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

McMullin has extensive roots in Utah, since his Mormon family fled religious persecution by moving west. McMullin has a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Pennsylvania. He previously served on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil.

McMullin, 45, sought for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 and received 21% of the vote in Utah, but only 0.4 percent of the national vote in a crowded field. Lee, who was originally elected in the 2010 Tea Party wave, will face a difficult task in unseating the long-time Trump opponent.