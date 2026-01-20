Europe’s Greenland Dilemma Exposes a Fracturing Western Alliance

For years, Europe’s leaders have spoken about “strategic autonomy” as an abstract goal. In January 2026, it suddenly became a brutally concrete problem. A dispute over Greenland — long treated as a remote Arctic outpost — has turned into a stress test for the entire Western alliance, pitting the United States against its closest European partners and dragging NATO, the European Union, and even Ukraine into an awkward, destabilizing confrontation.

What is at stake is not only the future of a vast island of more than two million square kilometres, but the credibility of the transatlantic order itself.

On January 17, US President Donald Trump announced on social media that countries opposing his plan to acquire Greenland would face a 10% tariff, rising to 25% within months. The following day, The New York Times described the move as an ultimatum that overturned months of US-EU trade talks and pushed both sides toward open conflict. By January 19, the Financial Times reported that the EU was urgently debating countermeasures: reviving a suspended list of tariffs on €93 billion of US goods, and even considering the use of its “anti-coercion instrument” — the so-called trade “bazooka” — to restrict US companies’ access to the European market. France and Germany began coordinating a joint response, with their finance ministers meeting in Berlin on January 19 before heading to Brussels to consult with EU and G7 partners.

These economic threats followed a diplomatic breakdown. On January 14, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Washington. The talks failed. After more than an hour of discussions, Rasmussen said plainly that Washington’s ambitions were unacceptable and that Trump intended to take Greenland regardless of Danish objections. The dispute has driven NATO members into what many in Europe describe as an unprecedented internal crisis, pushing the alliance to the edge of open infighting.

The tone from Washington has only sharpened the sense of humiliation in European capitals. An anonymous European diplomat told US media that Vice President J.D. Vance “hates us” and would worsen the situation. The US ambassador-designate to Iceland, Bill Long, went further, telling members of Congress that Greenland would soon become America’s next state — and that he himself might become its “governor.” The White House’s official account on X even posted an AI-generated image of Greenland sled dogs facing a fork in the road marked “USA” and “China-Russia,” with the caption: “Which way, Greenland man?”

For Trump and his circle, the issue is not primarily Russia or China. It is about power and precedent. The idea fits neatly into a revived, more aggressive version of the Monroe Doctrine — jokingly called by critics “Donroeism” — under which Washington asserts an unrestricted right to reshape its sphere of influence. In that logic, Greenland is not a partner’s territory but an asset to be taken.

A token show of force

Europe’s first visible response was military, but also painfully symbolic. In the early hours of January 15, just after the failed Washington talks, Denmark began flying troops to Greenland. Danish Royal Air Force transport planes landed in Nuuk and at the strategic Kangerlussuaq airport. Several European countries followed.

According to Germany’s Bild newspaper, the deployment was deliberately organised outside NATO’s US-led command structures, coordinated directly by Denmark, and meant to signal that Europe no longer fully trusts Washington. Reconnaissance units from Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, the UK, Norway and Canada were to arrive in the following days.

The numbers, however, told a different story. Germany sent 13 soldiers. France sent 15. Norway contributed two Arctic special forces troops. The UK sent just one — a detail even European media treated with dark humour, joking he must be a “superman.” Altogether, the six countries sent fewer than 100 troops — not even a full company — to an island where the United States already has long-standing bases and forces.

No one in Europe seriously believes this “mixed force” could resist the US military. The purpose is political theatre. European leaders feel compelled to respond to what looks like a brazen attempt to seize a partner’s territory, yet they are equally determined not to provoke a direct confrontation that could shatter NATO. A real military clash between the US and EU members would automatically destroy the alliance and leave Europe without its American security guarantee — a price no European government is prepared to pay.

The deployment is therefore calibrated to send two contradictory messages at once: to European voters, that their leaders are being “tough”; to Washington, that this toughness has strict limits. Officials still hope the issue can be settled through negotiation, or at least delayed — perhaps until the US midterm elections. But Trump has shown little interest in letting the matter drift.

The weakness of Europe’s position has not gone unnoticed. For a president who believes that “might makes right,” a token force of fewer than 100 soldiers is less a deterrent than an invitation.

An alliance quarrel with global consequences

The Greenland crisis has created an especially uncomfortable dilemma in Kyiv. Ukraine depends on both the US and the EU, and now finds its two main patrons in conflict. Either side could, in theory, demand a public declaration of loyalty.

President Volodymyr Zelensky would likely lean toward Europe, which remains Kyiv’s most consistent supporter. But doing so would further poison relations with Trump’s White House and weaken Ukraine’s hand in any future peace negotiations. It would also puncture years of domestic messaging that NATO is a reliable, unified shield — at a moment when even NATO members themselves are discovering that alliance status is no absolute protection.

There is also an almost absurd legal twist. On February 23, 2024, Denmark and Ukraine signed a ten-year “security guarantee agreement,” under which Copenhagen pledged at least €1.8 billion in military aid to Kyiv. In return, Ukraine undertook an obligation to assist Denmark if it were attacked. At the time, the clause was seen as a formality — a nod to reciprocity rather than a realistic scenario. Few imagined that Denmark’s hypothetical “aggressor” might one day be the United States.

Ukrainian social media has already turned the idea into satire. Mock “leaks” joke that Kyiv is preparing to send 800,000 troops to Greenland and is asking Washington for Patriot missile systems to fight the US Army. In reality, neither Denmark nor Ukraine treats the clause seriously. The episode only underlines how surreal the current moment has become.

Russia in the background, but not the driver

Some European leaders, including Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez, have warned that a US move on Greenland would make Vladimir Putin “the happiest man in the world.” On January 18, Sánchez said such an invasion would hand the Russian president a strategic gift.

In theory, a rift this deep could tempt some in Europe to consider a thaw with Moscow as a counterweight to Washington. That would imply forcing Kyiv to accept Russian terms to end the war, dropping plans to deploy European forces to Ukraine, lifting sanctions immediately after a ceasefire, and even abandoning the €90 billion in promised aid while halting purchases of US weapons for Ukraine.

In practice, such a pivot remains highly unlikely. It would require Europe to overturn the entire political foundation of its Ukraine policy and would almost certainly tear the EU apart internally. Moreover, while relations between Russia and the EU are openly hostile, Moscow has never sought to seize EU territory. Washington now has.

The more probable scenario is that Europe doubles down on confrontation with Russia to prove its loyalty to the United States and preserve what remains of Atlantic unity. But that, too, offers no guarantee. For Trump, even a more aggressively anti-Russian Europe does not change the basic calculation: a weaker partner is still a partner to be pressured.

For decades, many European policymakers believed their countries occupied a special, protected place in the US-led order — a “garden,” as some officials liked to say, separate from the rougher logic applied elsewhere. Greenland has shattered that illusion. What is being exposed now is not just a territorial dispute in the Arctic, but a more uncomfortable reality: in a world governed by raw power, even America’s closest allies may find themselves treated less like partners and more like prizes.