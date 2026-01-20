Epstein Birthday Card Installation on National Mall Draws Mixed Reactions

A provocative new installation on the National Mall has stirred controversy, reigniting discussions about the ties between former President Donald Trump and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, as well as the slow release of government files related to Epstein’s criminal case. The installation, which appeared on the morning of January 19, 2026, consists of a towering ten-foot-tall replica of a birthday card allegedly sent by Trump to Epstein, with the controversial message from the president sparking backlash.

The installation, erected by the activist art collective The Secret Handshake, features a large mock-up of the card standing on the National Mall, across from the U.S. Capitol at 3rd Street between Madison and Jefferson Drive. The front of the card shows a crude sketch of a nude woman and a message that reads, “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.” On the other side, it reads, “Happy Birthday to a ‘Terrific Guy!'” Notably, Epstein’s birthday falls on January 20. The message references a birthday wish Trump is alleged to have written in a 2003 book compiled for Epstein by his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Symbol of Political Protest and Public Curiosity

Beside the card, a smaller statue depicting a stack of boxes symbolizing the redacted government files associated with Epstein’s criminal case adds further context to the installation. A plaque encourages passersby to sign the card with their own messages, while warning that violent or offensive content will be removed. The display is set to remain in place until January 23, 2026.

The origins of the birthday card’s controversial message can be traced back to the September 2025 release of the card by the House Democrats on the Oversight Committee. The message has since become a focal point for public scrutiny, with Trump repeatedly denying writing the card. In his defense, he has suggested that someone else could have written it in his name. Trump has also distanced himself from Epstein, calling the relationship exaggerated and even suing The Wall Street Journal for reporting on the incident.

The Secret Handshake group, known for its politically charged artworks, has previously tackled subjects tied to Trump’s administration. Their 2025 installation, “Best Friends Forever,” which depicted Trump and Epstein holding hands, was met with mixed reactions, including its removal from the National Mall due to a permit violation. Other works by the collective have critiqued Trump’s defense of the 2017 Charlottesville rally marchers and his handling of the Statue of Liberty. According to a spokesperson for the group, the timing of the current installation was deliberate—coinciding with both Epstein’s birthday and the anniversary of Trump’s second inauguration. It serves as a reminder of the unresolved questions surrounding the Epstein investigation and Trump’s role in it.

The debate over the slow release of Epstein-related documents continues to fuel public concern. A 2025 law mandated the release of all government files related to Epstein’s case by December 2025, but as of January 2026, only a small fraction—12,285 documents—have been made public, with more than 2 million still under review. Lawmakers across the political spectrum have expressed frustration with the lack of transparency, with some filing requests to intervene in the ongoing investigation into Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal case. The slow pace of document release has kept the issue in the spotlight, particularly as the House Oversight Committee remains focused on the matter.

Trump has voiced frustration over the ongoing scrutiny and the public release of old photos and correspondence related to his past interactions with Epstein. The president insists he had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities and has not been accused of wrongdoing. Still, the controversy persists, with public interest showing no signs of waning. Trump has acknowledged a falling out with Epstein after the financier reportedly hired Virginia Giuffre away from Mar-a-Lago. Giuffre, later identified as one of Epstein’s victims, had worked at the spa, according to Trump’s comments.

For many, the installation by The Secret Handshake serves as a stark reminder of the unresolved issues surrounding Epstein’s criminal activities and the need for transparency in government. While some see it as an important call for accountability, others view it as a politically charged stunt. The installation continues to prompt reflection on recent American history, with tourists and locals alike engaging with the piece. The ongoing debate over the Epstein case, the delayed document releases, and the role of public art in political protest remain key issues in the nation’s public discourse.