Environmental Victory: Nandi County Restores Wetlands, Secures Water for Millions

In a significant environmental achievement, Nandi County has successfully reclaimed 500 acres of wetlands, revitalizing vital ecosystems and safeguarding water resources for millions of people downstream. The restored Kingwal and Kibirong wetlands have become a beacon of climate action, particularly as Kenya prepares for World Wetlands Day celebrations on February 2.

Reviving Precious Ecosystems

The wetlands, once at risk due to human encroachment, now stand as a symbol of successful conservation efforts. “These wetlands were dying,” said Dr. James Meli, Nandi County’s Director of Environment, during a site tour of the Kingwal swamp, which also serves as the home to the rare Sitatunga antelope. “People had turned them into farms and grazing fields. Today, the water levels are rising, the birds are returning, and the rivers flowing from these swamps are cleaner than they have been in decades.”

Restoring the wetlands required the removal of illegal settlers and the fencing off of riparian land. Through the Financing Locally-Led Climate Action (FLLoCA) program, the county has managed to create protected areas that are now seen as valuable community assets, turning potential conflict zones into collaborative conservation efforts.

The restoration of the Kingwal and Kibirong wetlands, which span over 1,500 acres in total, has proven vital to both the environment and local communities. The Kibirong wetland, a key water tower, feeds the Yala and Nyando rivers, which serve millions of people dependent on these water sources for agriculture and domestic use.

Looking to the Future

Following this success, Nandi County has set its sights on an even more ambitious goal. Dr. Meli revealed plans to reclaim another 1,000 acres in the coming year, emphasizing the critical importance of wetlands for the future. “If we lose the wetlands, we lose the water. If we lose the water, we lose everything,” he stressed.

As Kenya prepares to host the national World Wetlands Day celebrations in Isiolo, Nandi County’s restoration efforts offer a model for environmental action. The theme for this year, “Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge,” resonates deeply with the local community, who have long regarded the wetlands as sacred. By blending traditional values with modern conservation techniques, Nandi County is proving that development and conservation can coexist harmoniously.