Energy Secretary Granholm, who smirked at high gas prices, was also shown in a video about the end of gasoline.

In a 2018 film centered on anti-fossil fuel activism and the death of gasoline, the Biden administration’s Energy Secretary gave a contentious answer and laughed when asked about growing fuel prices and domestic oil production plans.

Camila Domonoske and Ailsa Chang of NPR recently discussed the push to phase out gas cars, and while they discussed the government seriously considering the end of gasoline, Domonoske brought out the Energy Secretary’s participation in the video for the song “Gasoline, Gasoline “The World’s Aflame.”

The video “included a cameo from a woman with a blonde bob, passionately lip-syncing along about the urgent need to give up fuel,” according to Domonoske. Jennifer Granholm, better known as the Secretary of Energy today, was the person who said that.” The song called for phasing out fossil fuels as the globe moves to electric car use, and the video was developed by environmentalist group Coltura in 2018. People were encouraged to “leave” gasoline “in the earth” in the song’s lyrics. Granholm’s appearance in the film was disclosed when she shrugged off a query about the country’s rising oil production.

When asked, “What is the Granholm plan to enhance oil output in America?” by Bloomberg host Tom Keene about rising fuel costs on the West Coast, Granholm said, “That is laughable.”

Granholm can be seen laughing as she answers Keene’s question in a video of the interview posted to Twitter. “I wish I had the magic wand on this,” Granholm continued, smiling as she emphasized that “oil is a worldwide market” that is “dominated” by a “cartel” known as “OPEC,” according to the Energy Secretary. Granholm’s answer to rising gasoline prices was not warmly received by some MPs. According to Fox News, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said it was “no laughing matter.”

“I don’t see anyone laughing at the gas pump,” Marshall countered. He went on to say that drilling money has been difficult to come by in Kansas.

While “gas prices are at historic highs and affecting American families and their wallets on a daily basis,” the Michigan GOP tweeted that Granholm “thinks it is humorous that someone would ask her to explain on how she plans to remedy this issue for Americans.”

Meanwhile, according to the New York Times, President Joe Biden continues to press oil-producing nations such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to increase output as prices climb.

