Egypt’s political future is poised for a major shift as government officials brace for a high-profile reshuffle that could see up to 80% of ministers replaced. The announcement, made by renowned journalist Mustafa Bakry, comes in the wake of heightened public unrest and a dramatic incident that has gripped the nation’s attention.

Public Outcry Fuels Cabinet Shake-Up

In a recent television appearance, Bakry revealed that President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, aware of public dissatisfaction with certain government officials, is preparing for a sweeping reshuffle that could drastically alter Egypt’s political landscape. He reported that the changes will be unveiled following the opening session of the House of Representatives, with significant decisions expected soon.

The political upheaval follows a deadly tower collapse in Cairo on January 15, 2026, which triggered violent protests and clashes between demonstrators and security forces. The collapse, which became a flashpoint for national anger, resulted in rescue operations and a swift security response, including the deployment of tear gas. The Ministry of Interior confirmed the arrests of about thirty individuals for inciting disorder at the scene. This tragic incident has added pressure on Egypt’s leaders, with many citizens demanding a stronger governmental response.

In the aftermath of the crisis, Bakry confirmed that the government would soon undergo significant restructuring. Although some media outlets have suggested keeping Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly, others argue that a change at the top may be necessary to restore public trust and efficiency in governance. Bakry hinted that the reshuffle could either retain the current leadership or bring in fresh faces to address the growing demands for change. He noted that “positions are not eternal” and that renewal might be essential for the government to remain effective.

Bakry also hinted that ministers had been told to avoid public statements, with interviews having concluded weeks ago as part of the tight secrecy surrounding the changes. While the reshuffle has yet to be formally confirmed, insiders suggest that a significant reshuffling of key positions could unfold in the coming months. Experts expect the political restructuring to be fully realized within the next two years, aligning with public sentiment for a government more responsive to national needs.

As the nation watches, speculation continues over the scope and timing of the changes. The public and political circles are eager to see how Egypt’s leadership will respond to the challenges of both governance and crisis management.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the deadly tower collapse continues, with a committee of experts—featuring prominent figures like Yasmina Abdel and Mohamed Sadeq—working to uncover the causes behind the disaster. This committee’s work is seen as vital to restoring credibility and ensuring accountability in the government’s handling of public safety.

With calls for reform intensifying and the public’s patience wearing thin, Egypt stands at a crossroads. The upcoming reshuffle is viewed as a pivotal moment in the country’s governance, as citizens hope for a more dynamic, transparent, and accountable administration capable of tackling the challenges of the 21st century.