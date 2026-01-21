Education CS Challenges Parents to Provide Proof on School Uniform Cartels

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has called on parents to submit documented evidence if they want the government to take action against school principals allegedly colluding with uniform suppliers to inflate prices. Speaking at a forum in Nairobi, Ogamba responded to ongoing complaints about the mandatory purchase of uniforms from specific, overpriced vendors, saying, “We cannot act on rumors. Bring us the receipts.”

The “Specific Shop” Allegations

Parents have raised concerns that some school principals are directing students to buy uniforms from specific shops, often at marked-up prices, with refusal to accept items purchased elsewhere. One parent shared at the forum, “If you buy from the market, the school rejects the shade of blue. You must buy from their person.” With the transition of Grade 10 students to Senior School, the issue has escalated, with referral slips directing parents to shops where basic items, like shirts, are sold for up to twice their market price.

Ogamba’s Call to Action

Ogamba emphasized that government policy permits parents to purchase uniforms from any vendor, as long as the design and color align with the school’s requirements. “No principal has the authority to direct you to one shop,” he stated firmly. To ensure accountability, the CS urged parents to report any errant principals directly to County Education Directors, stressing that only formal complaints backed by evidence would trigger action. “Don’t just complain on social media,” he urged. “Write a letter. Attach the evidence. We will fire them.”

The growing tension highlights the undercurrents of Kenya’s education sector, where uniform sales have become a potential revenue stream for some school leaders. With the rising cost of living making every shilling count, parents have expressed frustration, fearing that these practices are taking advantage of their financial strain. While Ogamba’s stance is clear, the real challenge will be ensuring that the rules are enforced effectively. Until proven cases are brought forward, the “specific shop” phenomenon may continue to affect many students and families across the country.