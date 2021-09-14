During the Capitol Riot, Melania Trump had a rug photoshoot and refused to call for peace.

According to a source, former First Lady Melania Trump declined to call for calm during the Capitol disturbance on Jan. 6, instead continuing to supervise a photoshoot of a rug she had recently laid at the White House.

Former White House chief of staff Stephanie Grisham chronicled the story in her upcoming tell-all book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw In The Trump White House,” which POLITICO received passages from.

As a crowd of pro-Trump fans stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, Grisham said she texted Melania asking if she wanted to call for peaceful protests and nonviolence. The first lady, on the other hand, “declined to appeal for peace.”

“Would you like to tweet that peaceful protests are a right of every American, but that lawlessness and violence have no place?” According to extracts from Grisham’s widely anticipated book, the text read.

According to Grisham’s narrative, the former first lady replied, “No.”

Melania Trump was directing a photograph of a carpet she had recently bought and placed at the White House during the insurgency, according to a CNN report.

“Rugs and other items in the Executive Residence and the East Wing were being photographed,” a source acquainted with the former first lady’s actions told the network.

Despite the riot on January 6, Melania Trump did not cancel the photo session, according to the story. She also did not speak out about the Capitol violence or issue a tweet calling for an end to the violence, as she had done during the Black Lives Matter marches.

The former first lady didn’t criticize the unrest until Jan. 11, five days after the uprising, saying she was “disappointed” by the violence.

“I am disappointed and disheartened by what happened last week,” she said in a statement, adding, “I find it shameful that salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations against me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda – have surrounded these tragic events.”

Melania Trump’s office blasted Grisham’s account of events as “misleading” and “betrayal” on Monday, saying that the former White House chief of staff had already displayed “unprofessional behavior” during her time there.

“It’s clear what this book’s goal is. It’s an attempt to make amends for a terrible press secretary performance, failing personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior. Brief News from Washington Newsday.