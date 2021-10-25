During an interview, Nancy Pelosi forgets Donald Trump’s name.

During an interview on Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., missed the name of former President Donald Trump.

On CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Pelosi, 81, was asked about President Joe Biden’s willingness to end the filibuster in order to get the John Lewis Voting Rights Act passed.

“Right now in the United States Congress, the most important vote is a vote to preserve the integrity of the vote, which is the essential foundation of our democracy,” Pelosi told anchor Jake Tapper.

Pelosi, on the other hand, appeared to forget Trump’s name when discussing the previous administration, referring to him as “what’s-his-name.”

“Now, just to remind you, when what’s-his-name was president and the Republicans were in power —” Pelosi started. “Mitch McConnell lifted the filibuster, allowing three justices to be appointed to the Supreme Court for life with simple majorities.” You’d think they’d be able to pull it back in time for the American people to vote.” Tapper reminded her of Donald Trump.

During a 2018 interview with Fox News, Pelosi mistook Trump’s name for that of former President George W. Bush.

In the interview, Pelosi added, “This is a cover-up by the Republicans to shield President Bush, excuse me, President Trump in this investigation.”

Pelosi was demanding the ouster of Devin Nunes as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee at the time, according to CNBC, after he allegedly delivered the White House a changed version of a secret document.

Pelosi was also chastised in 2020 for forgetting George Floyd’s name during a conversation with Democrats about supporting a police reform bill. According to Fox News, Floyd was known as “George Kirby” by the California Democrat at the time.

Pelosi has not said whether she would seek for Speaker of the House in 2022. During a CNN interview on Sunday, she laughed off a query about running for re-election, saying she would first confer with her family before making a final decision.

Pelosi had won the Speakership four times before. She stated during her most recent victory in January that it would be her last.