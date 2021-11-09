During a conversation with Duchess Camila, Biden lets out a ‘long and loud’ fart, according to a source.

During their talk, President Joe Biden apparently let out a fart loud enough to make Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, blush.

Following the COP26 summit in Glasgow last week, the US president and British monarchy met at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery on Monday. Biden allegedly coughed during their conversation.

A source familiar with the incident told The Daily Mail, “It was long and loud and impossible to ignore.”

The Duchess of Cornwall is also said to have been unable to stop chatting about Biden’s flatulence at the conference.

The incident on Monday was not the first time Biden was recorded coughing while speaking with high-ranking officials. Biden was live-streaming a conversation with Gov. Tom Wolf, D-Pa., in May 2020 when a muffled sound of what sounded like a fart burst out.

Biden could be seen reclining back in his chair as the ruckus erupted in the footage. Shortly after the incident, Wolf, who was on the other end of the line, can be seen blinking and shaking his head.

Right-wing individuals, including Donald Trump Jr., later posted a video of the encounter, comparing it to a November interview with Chris Matthews by California Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat. A loud fart was heard from the politician during the interview. He later denied it, though.

In a text message to Buzzfeed News, he wrote, “It wasn’t me!” “Ha. I didn’t hear it since I was talking.” Biden’s flatulence has been reported after the 78-year-old president was photographed dozing asleep during the COP26 summit’s opening speeches, causing an aide to wake him up.

More than 120 international leaders and nations are expected to attend the COP26 Summit to explore a worldwide response to climate change. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) hosted the first meeting in 1992. (UNFCCC).

This year’s summit began on October 31 and is scheduled to end on November 12. According to The Guardian, some 25,000 people are anticipated to attend the conference.