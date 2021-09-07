Dr. Jill Biden is returning to teaching after saying she ‘can’t wait’ to be back in the classroom.

After months of virtual teaching, Dr. Jill Biden returned to Northern Virginia Community College on Tuesday.

She is the first first lady to work full-time in the White House. From 2009 until 2017, Biden worked while her husband served as Vice President.

Biden, who works as a writing professor, has long stated her eagerness to return to work.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine in August, she said, “There are some things you just can’t replace, and I can’t wait to get back in the classroom.”

“I’ve missed being able to interpret people’s body language when they’re having trouble understanding what I’m teaching. I miss the buzz of a packed classroom, where everyone is talking over each other and ideas are bouncing about. She told the magazine, “I miss the chats that happen when people linger after class.”

In 1976, Biden began teaching English at St. Marks High School in Wilmington, Delaware, a Roman Catholic high school.

She got a Master of Education with a reading specialization from West Chester University in 1981, and a Master of Arts from Villanova University in 1987. She earned her doctorate in education from the University of Delaware in 2007.

“Teaching is more than a profession; it is a calling,” Biden told Good Housekeeping.

“Our students are our top priority, and we are committed to their success. Many people believe that teachers finish school at 3 p.m. and take the summer off. The truth is that teaching in front of our students is only one aspect of our profession. We spend a lot of time at home grading papers or planning lessons. All of this is on top of the fact that we always have our pupils with us. Whatever I’m doing, a part of me is always thinking about my pupils, wondering how they’re doing or wondering what more I can do to assist them if they’re having trouble.”

Jill Biden, the first lady, is back in the classroom today, teaching composition writing workshops at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) in Alexandria, Virginia, on Tuesdays and Thursdays this semester. courtesy of @KateBennett DC https://t.co/sFqxd3KFUs