Doumbouya Sworn In as Guinea’s Civilian President After Controversial Election

Guinea’s junta leader, Mamadi Doumbouya, has secured a dramatic victory in the country’s latest election, winning 87% of the vote in a highly contentious poll. This marks the culmination of his transformation from military ruler to civilian president, a move that has sparked both praise and criticism.

A Victory Marred by Opposition Boycott

The election results have been met with skepticism as the process was boycotted by prominent opposition figures, casting doubt on its legitimacy. Former prime minister Cellou Dalein Diallo called the election outcome a “charade,” citing restrictions on protest, opposition activity, and a crackdown on independent media. Despite this, Doumbouya’s supporters argue that the election represents a necessary step in stabilizing the country and returning to constitutional order after his 2021 coup.

Doumbouya, a former special forces commander, initially rose to power when he ousted Alpha Condé in a military coup four years ago. Since then, he has undergone a public rebranding, shedding his military uniform for civilian attire, including tailored suits and flowing boubous. His rise to power has been accompanied by efforts to present himself as a reformist leader focused on national renewal. He has been seen cycling through Conakry and participating in ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new schools, hoping to reinforce his image as a figure of change.

However, critics argue that little has changed beneath the surface. “The sunglasses are still there, and so is the iron fist,” one opposition member remarked, highlighting concerns that Doumbouya may simply be a military leader in civilian clothes.

The Regional Implications of Doumbouya’s Presidency

The election results will have significant implications for both Guinea and West Africa. For the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Doumbouya’s shift to a civilian presidency represents a test case. The bloc, which has been under pressure due to a wave of military coups in the region, will be closely watching whether Doumbouya’s re-entry into civilian politics is part of a broader trend or a one-off scenario.

Doumbouya’s critics warn that his election victory is the result of a managed transition aimed at legitimizing power seized through force. Despite his claims of being “a soldier of the people,” Guinea’s activists remain imprisoned, opposition leaders live in exile, and independent media continues to face heavy restrictions. As he prepares for his swearing-in, many Guineans are left wondering whether the uniform may have changed, but the order of power remains the same.