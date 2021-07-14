‘Don’t Fauci My Florida,’ says DeSantis campaign merchandise, referring to COVID restrictions.

T-shirts and koozies bearing the message “Don’t Fauci My Florida” were released by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in response to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci’s coronavirus restrictions.

Another message on the item is “Keep Florida Free,” which is written on a flag that mimics former President Donald Trump’s campaign gear.

DeSantis is regarded as a leading Republican presidential candidate in 2024. In 2022, he is up for re-election.

DeSantis has received praise for his handling of the pandemic. He reopened the state and eased limitations ahead of schedule, compared to other states. Florida was one of the first states to repeal the mask requirement.

“How am I supposed to drink a beer while wearing a mask?” ” DeSantis stated in February after he was photographed without a mask while watching the Super Bowl. The line has now been incorporated into the merchandise.

Some scientists believe that fewer people would have died if more people had followed the instructions for wearing masks properly and exercising social separation throughout the pandemic.

Masks and social isolation have been criticized by some Republicans as unreasonable and unneeded.

DeSantis’ choice of products is bold, and it demonstrates that he is targeting a specific demographic.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said on Fox News, “I think it’s funny,” while Ana Navarro-Cardenas of The Views called the merchandise “exploiting and profiting off the pandemic” and “irresponsible and shameful.”

[email protected] slams Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ promotion for ‘Don’t Fauci My Florida’ goods, calling it “irresponsible and shameful” for “exploiting and profiting from the pandemic.”

After a back-and-forth in which @marcorubio warns of a potential “bloodbath” in Cuba and the necessity for the US to intervene, he’s asked on Fox News about @GovRonDeSantis campaign items, such as the anti-Fauci t-shirt and anti-mask beer koozie. “I find it amusing.” #2024

[email protected] campaign website is selling #MAGA-style apparel that is quite on brand.

Blue koozies with “Don’t Fauci My Florida” and “How the heck am I going to be able to sip a beer with a mask on?” ” written in red.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.