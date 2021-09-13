Donald Trump slams Joe Biden as “incompetent,” implying a presidential run in 2024.

In a Fox News Digital interview aired Monday, Donald Trump slammed Joe Biden and hinted at a presidential bid in 2024.

“I don’t believe we’ll have a choice. He described it as “disgraceful.”

Despite pushing for a withdrawal, Trump has chastised Biden for the current Afghan departure. Trump had set a May 1 date for departure from Afghanistan, while Biden had set an August 31 deadline.

Trump has repeatedly chastised the US military’s presence in Afghanistan. “Let’s get out of Afghanistan,” he tweeted in January 2013. Our troops are being killed by the Afghans we are training, and we are wasting billions of dollars. Nonsense! Rebuild the United States of America.”

Trump suggests a 2024 candidacy on 9/11 https://t.co/9esWG3nizg

In 2016, Trump campaigned on pulling out of Afghanistan, but he also called Biden “the worst humiliation in our country’s history.”

Trump also stated that military parents prefer to speak with him rather than Biden. He described them as “devastated.”

He went on to say, “It’s getting to the point where we really don’t have a choice.”

The military parents who just want to speak with Trump were not mentioned in Trump’s remarks.

During the conversation, Trump referred to Biden as “incompetent.”

The remarks mainly echoed Trump’s Saturday remarks, in which he called Biden’s pullout from Afghanistan “gross ineptitude.”

When a New York police officer inquired if he would run again, Trump said, “That’s a tough question.”

Trump has spent much of his post-presidency challenging the 2020 election’s legitimacy and making unsubstantiated charges of voting fraud.

It’s still unknown whether the former president will run for president again in 2024. On various occasions, Trump has intimated that he would run for president in 2024.

“As you may be aware, they recently lost the White House… But who knows, who knows, I might decide to beat them a third time,” Trump stated at a CPAC event in February.

Trump lost the 2020 election by more than 7 million votes and 306-232 votes in the electoral college.