Donald Trump and Melania Trump have sent Christmas gifts to a ‘brave’ girl who was injured in a tornado in Missouri.

Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump brought Christmas gifts to a seven-year-old girl who was severely injured in a tornado that hit her family’s house in Missouri in December.

Pam Moore, Avalinn Rackley’s grandmother, filmed her getting boxes of gifts from the Trumps.

“These cartons arrived in the mail from…President Trump!” These are both boxes. “Are you kidding me?” In the video, Moore says.

According to the Daily Mail, the brave girl said, “Oh my God!”

Hats autographed by former President Barack Obama, presidential blankets, American Girl Dolls, books signed by both Trumps, and bracelets were among the gifts. A personal note from the Trumps was included in the boxes, praising Avalinn’s “steadfast attitude” and “unwavering strength.” “As you recuperate, you will remain in our hearts for complete care and comfort. Your potential for the future is infinite. The Trumps said in the note, “May God bless you and your family.”

Moore’s video shows Avalinn wearing a back brace after the tornado destroyed her family’s home in Caruthersville on Dec. 10. The family had just been in the city for a week when their home was destroyed by a storm.

When the tornado slammed their home and tossed them to a nearby field, Avalinn was sheltering in the bathroom of her family home with her older sister Annistyn, mother, and 3-year-old brother Lani. A bloated stomach and multiple fractured vertebrae in her back plagued the 7-year-old.

Lani, the eldest, suffered from hairline vertebral fractures. According to People, she was released from the hospital immediately after the event.

Meghan, Avalinn’s mother, was left with several shattered bones, deep lacerations to her belly, and traumatic brain injury when the storm killed her older sister. She has awoken from a coma after suffering severe brain trauma.

Multiple tornadoes devastated the South and Midwest in early December, and Avalinn’s family was one of many who were impacted. Tornadoes ripped into Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, and Arkansas on December 10th and early December 11th.