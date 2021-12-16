Donald Trump and Melania Trump are among the most admired people in the world in 2021.

According to a new poll, former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump were among the most admired individuals in 2021.

Donald Trump was ranked the 13th most admired male person in a YouGov America poll issued Tuesday, up from the 15th position last year. Melania Trump, his wife, was ranked 16th this year, up three spots from last year.

In the international poll, Donald Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama maintained their top positions as the world’s most admired man and woman, respectively. Last year, Barack Obama dethroned Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates from the White House. Gates was named the second most admired man in the world this year. Michelle, on the other hand, has remained in first place for the third year in a row.

President Xi Jinping of China maintained his third place finish from the previous year.

Angelina Jolie, an actress and humanitarian, came in second place among women, ahead of third-placed British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

President Joe Biden and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern were at the bottom of the list of the top 20 most admired persons in 2021.

More than 42,000 people from 38 countries and territories took part in this year’s YouGov poll, including Colombia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, the Philippines, and South Africa.

The poll findings came as a House select committee investigating the events leading up to the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6 stated that Donald Trump might be charged with “corruptly” delaying or impeding an official congressional proceeding.

“Did Donald Trump attempt to obstruct or impede Congress’s official tally of electoral votes through action or inaction?” According to The Business Insider, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, remarked on Monday. “Mr. Meadows’ testimony will help us make decisions in the legislature on those matters.” The committee disclosed a series of text conversations from Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, and various Fox News personalities to former White House top of staff Mark Meadows on Monday, pleading with him to encourage Donald Trump to condemn the Capitol violence.

The violence occurred when then-presidential candidate Trump pushed his supporters to march to the Capitol to “stop the electoral theft.” The riot claimed the lives of five persons.