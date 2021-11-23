Donald Trump allies Roger Stone, Alex Jones, and others have been subpoenaed by a House panel.

In their ongoing investigation of the attempted insurgency at the Capitol building, the House select committee probing Donald Trump’s former advisor Roger Stone, Info Wars host Alex Jones, and former Trump spokeswoman Taylor Budowich subpoenaed them on Monday.

In a press statement, select committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said, “We believe the witnesses we subpoenaed today have important information, and we expect them to fully cooperate with our attempt to gain answers for the American people concerning the events of January 6th.”

The subpoenas are the result of the committee interviewing over 200 witnesses.

“We need to know who organized, planned, paid for, and got cash for those events, as well as what conversations organizers had with White House and congressional officials,” Thompson continued.

Jones allegedly helped plan the rally outside the White House, which was aided with 80 percent funding by the heiress to a Florida-based supermarket business, according to the committee.

Budowich is accused of assisting in the promotion of the gathering outside the White House. According to the committee, he “directed roughly $200,000 to the 501(c) (4) group from a source or sources that were not disclosed to the organization to pay for the advertising campaign.”

Stone had advertised his appearance at rallies on January 5 and 6 and asked for donations to help pay for security.

Stone issued a statement denying any role in the Jan. 6 incident.

“Any statement, claim, insinuation, or report alleging, or even implying,” Stone said, “that I had any involvement in or knowledge, whether advance or contemporaneous, about the commission of any unlawful acts by any person or group in or around the United States Capitol or anywhere in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021 is categorically false.”

The House of Representatives has also issued a subpoena for Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence, a couple who have actively promoted the false idea that Trump’s victory was stolen.

The couple’s work with Women for America First, a right-wing activist group, is mentioned in the committee letters.

A total of 40 subpoenas have been issued by the panel. Other Trump advisers have recently been subpoenaed, including White House head of staff Mark Meadows and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.