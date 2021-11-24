Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump might face charges for their father’s crimes, according to Cohen.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, has warned that additional persons in the ex-orbit president’s could face charges for hush money payments and other Trump-related crimes.

Cohen said Trump’s three eldest children — Eric, Ivanka, and Don Jr. — will likely be indicted over hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal, who alleged they had extramarital affairs with Trump, during an appearance on “CNN Newsroom” with host Alisyn Camerota on Monday, just hours after he was released from house arrest.

He assured Camerota, “I will not be the only one.” “Eric Trump, clearly Allen Weisselberg, who is already under indictment, Don Jr., and Ivanka were all engaged.” “A large number of people were involved in this.” I wasn’t the only one who felt this way. Donald was not the subject of a one-on-one talk. It was a much larger gathering. “Let’s just leave it there,” he said.

In April 2018, the FBI raided Cohen’s home, office, and hotel room in New York, and he was released three years later. For making the hush-money payments to Daniels and McDougal, he was arrested and convicted in December of that year after pleading guilty to nine federal charges, including tax fraud, lying to Congress, and campaign financing violations.

Cohen accused Trump of arranging the payoffs when he pleaded guilty. Following his conviction, he was forbidden from practicing law in New York. Because to his exemplary behavior, his sentence was reduced by around half a year.

Cohen, who served his sentence on Monday, has stated that he will continue to assist any ongoing investigations into Trump and his inner circle, including a probe into the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, who was arrested and charged with a variety of alleged tax-related crimes, according to an indictment, by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Cohen further chastised Trump for allegedly dodging taxes in September 2020, alleging that the former president paid $3 million in taxes to the IRS while he only paid $750 and nothing in previous years.

“So, based on the figures, Donald Trump should do 360 years in prison for tax evasion, which probably should have been tax omission,” Cohen added.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, Cohen was freed from prison in May 2020. After rejecting many of the restrictions for transitioning to home confinement, he was hauled into custody once more. He was allowed to return home. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.