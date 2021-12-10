Documents from Mark Meadows reveal his plans to postpone Biden’s certification.

Mark Meadows turned over an email before deciding not to participate with the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Insurgency, which was made public on Thursday.

A PowerPoint with slides explaining a scheme to delay the certification of President Biden’s victory in the 2020 Presidential Election is included in the email. There are possibilities offered in one PowerPoint headed “Options for 6 JAN,” all of which involve former Vice President Mike Pence and ways he could postpone the process.

“VP Pence seats Republican electors over the concerns of Democrats in states where fraud has occurred,” according to one proposal. “VP Pence rejects electors from states where fraud occurred, resulting in the election being decided by remaining electoral votes,” and “VP Pence delays the decision to allow for a vetting and subsequent counting of all lawful paper ballots.” How far are Republicans willing to go in their attempt to destabilize the Biden administration? They had a PowerPoint presentation prepared. What made them so daring? They believe you and the DOJ don’t care, so they can’t be stopped. We are in the midst of a democratic struggle. It’s clinging to life. https://t.co/SKSqFL8c87 Another slide, labeled “Recommendations,” lays out a strategy to create a National Security Emergency in order to postpone Biden’s win certification.

“Brief Senators and Congressmen on foreign interference,” “Declare National Security Emergency,” “Foreign influence and control of electronic voting systems,” “Declare electronic voting in all states invalid,” and “Legal & Genuine Paper Ballot Counts or Constitutional remedy delegated to Congress,” are among the bullet points on the plan.

The scheme is based on conspiracy theories about electronic voting and foreign election meddling, which have been utilized to imply that the 2020 presidential election would be rigged. None of the theories turned out to be true.

The PowerPoint presentation, titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference, and Options for 6 JAN,” is 38 pages long, according to Rolling Stone. On January 5, 2021, the PowerPoint was attached to an email.

Wait, Mark Meadows handed the committee the incriminating PowerPoint document, and he's still facing contempt charges? This person is on both sides and manages to lose on both sides! Meadows .