Did China play a role in Duterte’s victory in the 2016 Philippine elections? The President refutes the allegations.

President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines has refuted reports that the Chinese government helped him win the presidency in 2016.

Former Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario claimed that a “reliable international body” informed him that senior Chinese officials assisted Duterte in securing the presidency in 2016.

“You have a tendency to talk excessively. Is it true that China assisted me? Where did you acquire that, fool? Another country, with sixteen million people, can assist you in obtaining those votes? Is it possible to buy that many votes? According to ABS-CBN News, Duterte stated on Monday.

The Filipino president vowed to sue Del Rosario, accusing him of treason and spilling coffee in his face.

“You know, Albert, once I figure out what you’re up to, I’m going to charge you. I’m going to bring a lot of charges against you. I have not filed a lawsuit against anyone, but I will pursue you since you were the one who delivered the message,” the president stated. “Can you tell me where you get your coffee? I’m going to squirt coffee in your face.”

Duterte’s comments came after presidential spokesman Harry Roque termed Del Rosario’s assertions “nonsense” and slammed him as a “confirmed traitor,” according to the South China Morning Post.

Del Rosario, who was a crucial figure in the country’s success in arbitration against China, would not specify the source of the information he said he obtained in early 2019. He also didn’t go into detail about how his source got the information from Chinese authorities or how Beijing influenced the 2016 election.

In 2022, the Philippines will hold a presidential election. According to the country’s constitution, however, Duterte is not eligible to run for re-election. According to CNN, his PDP-Laban party allies have encouraged him to run for vice president next year.

“To the premise that I run for vice president, I am slightly sold. To put it another way, I’m really considering running for vice president,” he had stated, adding that he still had unfinished business, such as his anti-drug campaign.

Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, both former presidents of the Philippines, have previously run for lower government positions after their presidential terms ended. According to CNBC, no one has yet run for the vice-presidential position.