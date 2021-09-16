Did AOC’s attendance at the Met Gala violate Congressional rules? The Office of Ethics has received a complaint.

A conservative watchdog group filed an official complaint against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Tuesday, calling for an ethics probe for her attendance at the recent Met Gala.

The Office of Congressional Ethics was notified of the complaint and asked to investigate whether her ticket was gifted or purchased. Ticket prices for the Met Gala range from $35,000 to $50,000.

This would be in violation of Clause 5 of House of Representatives Rule XXV, often known as the “Gift Rule.”

The American Accountability Foundation said in a statement that “there are substantial issues regarding whether or not her ticket — donated or purchased with campaign cash — was legal under the code of congressional ethics.”

“There’s a reason these rules exist. We risk corruption in the corridors of Congress and public officials serving others over their citizens if we don’t follow the rules. Government has a responsibility to its citizens, and we should prioritize ethics and accountability.”

Whether the ticket was donated or purchased, Ocasio-Cortez risks breaching clause 5 of the campaign finance reform act, as well as FEC prohibitions on campaign cash being used for entertainment.

In their complaint, the AAF argued that if an inquiry isn’t done properly, “the American people are likely to lose faith in Congress’ ability to police its members.”

