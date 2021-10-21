Despite Facebook and Twitter bans, Trump can win the 2024 elections, according to experts.

According to one analyst, despite not having access to his Facebook and Twitter accounts, former President Donald Trump might still win the 2024 presidential elections.

According to Steve Schmidt, a Republican strategist and cofounder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, the former president would just need right-wing media outlets to persuade voters to vote for him in 2024.

“Trump doesn’t have to tweet or post something on Facebook to effectively use both channels as the conveyance belt to define the topic and the narrative about whatever momentary foolishness has come out of his mouth,” Schmidt told Business Insider.

“Anyone who believes the right-wing media ecosystem is top-down in the sense that it starts with a Trump tweet and then propagates and spreads from there just does not understand how information moves.”

Schmidt noted that Trump might utilize the suspensions as big talking points during his campaign.

Throughout his presidency, Trump used Twitter and Facebook to communicate directly with supporters. However, a mob of pro-Trump fans stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress convened to certify the 2020 election results, and he was permanently blocked from using his Twitter account.

Trump has been banned from Facebook until at least January 2023. If an evaluation finds no indication of a “severe risk to public safety,” he can be reinstated. In a June news release, Facebook stated, “If we conclude that there is still a severe risk to public safety, we will extend the limitation for a defined amount of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded.”

Despite the restriction, Facebook will still allow pro-Trump organizations to run advertising on their platform endorsing him, stating that the suspension only applies to the person, not the movement.

Schmidt’s comments come as a new Grinnel College National Poll released Wednesday indicated that in a prospective 2024 head-to-head match-up, President Joe Biden and Trump are tied. Both candidates received support from 40% of potential voters polled, with 14% saying they would likely vote for someone else.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 13 to 17, and 735 likely voters were polled.