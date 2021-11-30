Democrats will use the Omicron Variant to cheat in the 2022 elections, according to a Trump ally.

Over the weekend, a close associate of former President Donald Trump floated a conspiracy theory, saying that Democrats will utilize the new COVID-19 variation to cheat in the 2022 midterm elections.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, dubbed the Omicron version a “Midterm Election Variant” in a tweet, alleging that Democrats will use it to boost absentee voting during the midterm elections.

“The MEV – the Midterm Election Variant – has arrived!” “They NEED a cause to pursue nationwide mail-in ballots,” the Republican legislator wrote. “Democrats will do anything to CHEAT in an election, but we won’t let them!” During the administrations of George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, Jackson served as White House physician. He gained notoriety in 2018 after boasting about Trump’s “wonderful genetics” and “great” cardiac health. Later, he was nominated by the former president to take over as Secretary of Veterans Affairs from David Shulkin.

However, during his time as White House physician, Jackson was found to have disparaged and intimidated his employees, according to a report released by the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General in March 2021. He also drank alcohol while on duty, according to the investigation. Since then, the Republican legislator has refuted the findings.

Rep. Jackson’s election conspiracy idea was supported by Fox News host Pete Hegseth, who stated that new COVID-19 mutations are only discovered during election season in order to help Democrats.

“Expect a variety every October, every two years,” he said.

The Omicron variety, which was identified on November 11 in Botswana, is yet unknown. So far, the cases detected in South Africa have not been severe, and they have largely been reported among the youth. Patients infected with the Omicron variety have only had modest symptoms, such as a sore body and great exhaustion.

Experts have cautioned, however, that study into the novel variety is still in its infancy. It’s yet unknown how the variation will react to currently available immunizations or how it would effect people with pre-existing medical issues.

Many countries, notably the United States, have closed their borders to South Africa since then. As of Monday, 8 p.m. ET, there is no known case of the Omicron variety in the country. President Joe Biden has also stated that there will be no more lockdowns or government shutdowns in the United States.