Democrats Will Not Be Able To Pass Full Biden Agenda, Nancy Pelosi Says.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., expressed her disappointment on Tuesday that moderate Democrats are pressuring President Joe Biden to make compromises to his ambitious $3.5 trillion economic agenda aimed at assisting working-class people.

Many advantages for American families would be included in the large package, including a child tax credit, childcare, universal pre-K, paid family and medical leave, free community college, Medicare expansion, and battling climate change.

Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have stated that they will not support a bill with such a high price tag.

Pelosi has expressed her expectation that Democrats will not eliminate any programs from the plan, preferring instead to shorten the timelines in order to minimize funding. To please centrists, Biden has suggested that Democrats try to reach an agreement on a price tag of roughly $2 trillion.

As negotiations continue, Pelosi has highlighted a number of agenda items that her party will want to prioritize, telling reporters that the child tax credit, expanded childcare, and universal pre-kindergarten “truly go together.”

The bill’s progressives have made addressing climate change a primary focus. “No climate, do deal,” said Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts. The bill is set to be voted on with a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan aimed at repairing dilapidated roads, bridges, and highways, as well as upgrading public transportation, waterways, and broadband.

Pelosi has set a deadline of Oct. 31 to pass the bipartisan deal, and she says she is “confident” that Democrats will reach that date.