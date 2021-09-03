Democrats Want to Stop Texas’ Abortion Law With the Women’s Health Protection Act.

President Biden and congressional Democrats have promised a retaliation to Texas’ recently enacted six-week abortion law, which prohibits abortion in practically all circumstances, including rape and incest.

The Supreme Court, which is dominated by conservatives, decided 5-4 to deny a last-minute attempt to stop the law from taking effect. All three of Trump’s appointees voted in favor of the majority.

Citizens would be encouraged to sue anyone who assists and abets abortion, including medical professionals and anyone who provides pregnant women with transportation to a clinic, under the ban. A successful case would entitle the plaintiff to $10,000 in damages from the offender.

“This ban necessitates codifying Roe v. Wade,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, referring to the landmark ruling in which the Supreme Court declared 7-2 that women have the right to an abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy. The court’s decision was slammed by Pelosi, who called it a “cowardly, dark-of-night decision to support a flagrantly unlawful assault on women’s rights and health.”

Pelosi also stated that after the Congressional recess, Democrats will vote to approve the Women’s Health Protection Act in reaction to the new Texas law. The bill protects women’s rights to abortions and medical practitioners’ ability to provide them.

“When we return, the House will consider Rep. Judy Chu’s Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify reproductive healthcare for all women in the United States,” Pelosi stated.

The Women’s Health Protection Act intends to repeal over 500 limitations enacted by Republicans in a number of states, but it will have a tough fight if it makes it through the Senate’s gridlock. The filibuster would prevent the plan from passing under Senate rules, despite the fact that it has 48 Democratic supporters, including Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

