Democrats Want to Raise the Debt Ceiling and Get Rid of the Filibuster.

Democrats in Congress will try once more to raise the federal debt ceiling by the Oct. 18 deadline in order to avoid the country’s first debt default, which would have disastrous consequences for the economy.

Their greatest option for accomplishing this would be to end the filibuster, which President Joe Biden has described as a “serious possibility.” A law must receive 60 votes in the Senate to pass due to the filibuster rule. If Democrats want to escape the filibuster, they will need the support of every member of their caucus, including West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Both have vowed repeatedly that they will not abandon the filibuster. To raise the debt ceiling, only 51 votes are required if the filibuster is repealed.

BREAKING: President Biden says it’s a “real possibility” that Senate Democrats will have to change the filibuster to a simple majority vote to get the debt ceiling passed. RT IF YOU BELIEVE IN THE IDEA! Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer intends to hold a vote in his chamber on whether to take up a House-passed bill that would extend the country’s debt ceiling suspension until December 2022. Republicans have pledged to oppose him. https://t.co/QE8s5pP0MC On Wednesday, Democrats will have a procedural vote that will allow them to begin discussing a bill that would extend the debt ceiling suspension until December 2022. The law comfortably passed the House last week, but it has come to a halt in the Senate. Unemployment benefits, federal salaries, Medicare, and Social Security payments could all be delayed as a result of the deadlock, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other Republicans have urged that the Democrats should use budget reconciliation to raise the country’s debt ceiling.

On Twitter, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, stated, “There is already an existing carveout where Democrats can do it themselves – it’s called reconciliation.”

Given their short window to increase the debt ceiling, Democrats argue that reconciliation would take too long.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said, “We’re not doing it on reconciliation… it’s too complex.”

“It’s not possible right now.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said, “There are too many hazards, and it takes too long.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, described reconciliation as a “long, winding road.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.