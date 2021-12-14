Democrats To Vote On Raising Debt Ceiling One Day Before Deadline In US Economy

Democrats in Congress will vote Tuesday to extend the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, only one day before Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s deadline of December 15th.

The country’s borrowing limit is expected to be raised until 2023 as a result of the move. Last week, a compromise was reached that permitted Democrats to expedite the process without the need for Republican votes.

The measure is expected to be defeated by all 50 Senate Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. The bill will then go to the House of Representatives, where it is likely to pass and be signed into law by Vice President Joe Biden.

Yellen has warned that if the federal borrowing ceiling is not raised, the United States will default on its obligations. If the United States defaults, the world economy might be thrown into chaos.

The decision comes as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats try to approve the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better package before Christmas.

Schumer has voiced confidence in the ability to enact the social spending and climate legislation on time.

“As soon as we pass Build Back Better in time for Christmas, we’ll be able to move on to another critical item on our December to-do list.” “We’re still on track to get this bill to the Senate floor by December 25,” Schumer stated last week on the Senate floor.