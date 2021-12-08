Democrats Propose a Plan to Raise the Debt Ceiling and Avoid a Government Shutdown.

Democrats on Capitol Hill suggested Tuesday that they have a bipartisan proposal to increase the debt ceiling, a statutory limit that allows the government to pay its debts.

There had been mounting concerns that Republican opposition would prevent the debt ceiling from being raised, resulting in a catastrophic default. The Senate would be able to lift the debt ceiling with a simple majority vote under the proposed law. It would only require Democratic votes in the 50-50 Senate and the intervention of Vice President Kamala Harris to overcome the impasse.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., both made public comments implying that a vote is imminent.

“We’ve made significant progress on this problem over the last few days, and I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to avoid the terrible prospect of the United States defaulting on its sovereign debt for the first time ever,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

A default would very certainly be terrible for the US and world economies. Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, had previously issued grim warnings about a default.

As a protest of the Biden administration’s economic strategy, Republicans had previously rejected raising the borrowing cap.

Impending legislation from the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives will be included in a bill to prevent Medicare and agriculture aid cuts that were scheduled to take effect in 2022.