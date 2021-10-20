Democrats Cut $1.9 trillion in spending and eliminate free community college.

After eliminating free community college and reducing the child tax credit, President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats are still negotiating the final price tag of the spending package. Both sides believe an agreement can be achieved between $1.75 and $1.9 trillion.

Priorities such as universal pre-K and Medicare expansion will remain in the trimmed package. Although billions of dollars will be spent to combat climate change, some aspects of the climate agenda will be toned back. Paid leave will be reduced from 12 to four weeks, and less money will be devoted to affordable housing than originally planned, although eldercare and insurance tax credits will be preserved. According to reports, the child tax credit will only be extended for one more year.

“Following a day of productive conversations, the president is more optimistic this evening about the route forward in delivering for the American people on strong, sustainable economic development that benefits everyone,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Tuesday night.

“There was widespread consensus that moving forward in the coming days is critical, and that the window for finishing a package is short,” Psaki said.

Progressives and moderates in the party have been at odds over the price tag for months, with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., insisting on a $3.5 trillion floor for the bill, while Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona argue it should only be between $1 and $2 trillion.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, chair of the progressive caucus, said, “All of our priorities are there in some way, shape, or form.”

“There was universal, universal consensus in that room that we needed to come to an agreement, that we needed to get it done, and that we wanted to get it done this week,” said one participant. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-New York, is the majority leader in the Senate.

Biden has devoted his whole political capital to a two-pronged strategy to strengthen the nation’s infrastructure and social safety net. The first bill is a $1.2 trillion bipartisan deal to improve the country’s roads, highways, bridges, public transportation, waterways, and broadband. The second aims to strengthen the social safety net while while avoiding a Republican filibuster.

By October 31, Democrats want to have passed the president’s agenda.