Democrats are staring at a train wreck: a government shutdown, a debt default, and a $3.5 trillion spending bill.

Democrats are in a tight spot as they try to strike an agreement with Republicans on a package to finance the government and suspend the debt ceiling by Friday, or face a government shutdown.

Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would have funded the government through December and put the US debt ceiling on hold until after the 2018 congressional elections on Monday. Government funding would lapse if Congress do not pass an appropriations package by midnight Thursday, culminating in a shutdown.

The previous government shutdown, which occurred in December 2018, was just partial. According to CBS News, if the shutdown occurs this week, it will be a full shutdown because Congress has failed to enact any financing bills. More federal agencies will be impacted by a full shutdown, including hundreds of thousands of federal employees, several government programs, and national parks.

Government funding and the United States’ debt ceiling are two separate issues, but Democrats bundled them in a single bill, putting the country at risk of not only not having a fully working government during a pandemic, but also of exceeding its debt limit.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. has begun preparing for the possibility of the US reaching its debt limit, CEO Jamie Dimon told Reuters on Tuesday that the investment banking firm hopes lawmakers will avoid that “potentially catastrophic” event, adding that the firm has already implemented scenario-planning for a possible US credit default three times. According to the New York Times, the Bipartisan Policy Center estimates that the US Treasury will run out of cash between October 15 and November 4.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, attempted to bring an appropriations plan to the table before the vote failed Monday, but it did not address the US borrowing ceiling. Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., however, was against the bill. Following the 48-50 vote, Republicans claimed Democrats should suspend the debt ceiling while attempting to approve US President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion bill without GOP support.

Biden postponed a trip to Chicago on Wednesday to stay in Washington, according to a White House official, as he continues to fight for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure and $3.5 trillion social reform package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has planned a vote on the infrastructure bill for Thursday, but she is facing opposition. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, stated, “We will hold the line and vote it down.”

There are other issues, according to Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, because the bill is "on the President's agenda."