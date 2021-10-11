Democrats are facing a “double threat” as voters of color shift to the GOP, according to a left-wing think tank.

Way to Win, a significant progressive fundraising and organizing group, studied 64.8 million voters in 11 states – Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, Nevada, Minnesota, and Michigan – in its post-election study for 2020.

“Democrats face a twin challenge in these 11 important battleground states – decline of Democratic support and growing voter enthusiasm for the GOP among voters of color and younger people,” the group warned. Republicans have also urged first-time voters of color to vote in the upcoming election.

According to the survey, people of color made up nearly 20% of first-time voters who voted for a Republican candidate, raising the question of whether Democrats will continue to have a stronghold on this group of voters, notably Latinos, African-Americans, and Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPIs).

Furthermore, the survey revealed that Latino and AAPI voters in Georgia gave Republican candidates a boost, as did Black male voters in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina.

In the research, Way to Win noted, “These patterns… show the critical need for campaigns and independent groups to cease presuming people of color will vote Democrat.”

The Democratic Party should rethink its approach of focusing “the majority of resources – and serious persuasion attempts – on white voters,” according to the group. The Sun Belt is cited as a region where Democrats might gain support in the upcoming election cycle, with the group claiming that “the majority of new, probable Democratic voters live in the South and Southwest, places the Democratic establishment has long ignored or is only now waking up to.” Democrats will form a “winning” coalition for Way To Win if they pursue one that is “multigenerational, multiracial, and has almost equal representation of white and non-white voters.” According to the Associated Press, the group’s warning comes amid concerns that African-Americans, Latinos, and younger voters may be discouraged from voting for the Democratic Party next year, especially in light of a recent setback in efforts to provide a pathway to citizenship for young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

