Democrats and Republicans in the Senate Reach a Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Top Democratic senators continue to push for a bipartisan infrastructure deal that includes $600 billion in new spending.

The majority of the law is complete, but Democrats and Republicans are still debating money for highways, bridges, water infrastructure, transportation, and broadband, as well as whether unused COVID-19 relief funds can be used to pay for the new investment. Contractors and subcontractors working on a federally financed contract must be paid at least the local prevailing wage, according to the measure.

The group’s senior Republican negotiator said Sunday that lawmakers hurrying to finalize a bipartisan infrastructure deal early this week are meeting a major stumbling block over how much money should go to public transit.

Last week, the bill failed an early test vote when all 50 Republicans voted against it because they wanted to see the plan’s full specifics.

Negotiations are “about 90% of the way there,” according to Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., predicts a deal by Monday afternoon.

The bill need at least ten Republican votes and all 50 Democratic votes to pass.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has stated that the bipartisan agreement will serve as a model for a far larger and more ambitious $3.5 trillion package that will require reconciliation. Medicare would be expanded to include dental, vision, and hearing care. It would also provide funding for healthcare, childcare, education, and climate change mitigation.

We set workers, businesses, and communities up for economic success when we make strategic infrastructure investments, such as those detailed in the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and Build Back Better Agenda.

“At the end of the day, we’re working on both parts. “On the bipartisan infrastructure plan and a larger $3.5 trillion package, progress is being made,” Schumer said.

Nancy Pelosi has stated that the House would not vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package until the Senate has passed a larger bill.

Both proposals are seen as critical to President Biden’s economic plan. Schumer says he has “every intention” of passing both bills, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says neither will be allowed to vote in the House until they are.