Democrats Agree on a $3.5 billion price tag for a stand-alone infrastructure bill.

A top-line price figure of $3.5 trillion has been agreed upon by Senate Democrats for a Democrat-only infrastructure proposal.

“The budget committee has reached a consensus. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., indicated late Tuesday following a meeting with Budget Committee Democrats chaired by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., that the budget resolution with instructions will be $3.5 trillion.

The agreement kicks off the reconciliation process, which would allow Democrats to push through President Biden’s promised extensive social welfare and family aid programs while avoiding a GOP filibuster.

“Every important initiative that Vice President Biden has requested is fully funded,” Schumer stated. On Wednesday, Biden will meet with Senate Democrats.

According to Politico, the budget resolution’s formal wording has yet to be issued.

To approve the budget resolution and the infrastructure bill, Democrats will need all 50 votes. It was unclear whether the accord received the approval of all Democratic senators. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a centrist, previously stated that he wanted both a bipartisan infrastructure measure and a Democrat-only one to be fully funded.

According to The Hill, the budget agreement will include language against boosting taxes on individuals making less than $400,000 or small businesses, according to an unnamed Democratic staffer familiar with the pact.